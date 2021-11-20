Rihanna officially became a billionaire: only Oprah is ahead

Nikolay LISITSYN 4 August 18:35

Photo: nstagram.com/badgalriri

Singer Rihanna is on the list of dollar billionaires. According to Forbes, her current fortune is $ 1.7 billion. About this edition reported August 4th.

The artist has made an impressive leap in the past two years. In 2019, Forbes recognized her as the richest singer, but then estimated Rihanna’s wealth at only 600 million. And the money was not brought to the singer by music: during this period, the star released only one single, and Rihanna has not released new albums since 2016, so now the royalties that she receives as a musician make up an extremely insignificant part of her fortune.

Rihanna, writes Forbes, owns a 50% stake in the cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty, the total value of which is estimated by the publication at $ 2.8 billion. In addition, the singer owns 30% of the Savage X Fenty lingerie company. The entire company is worth about a billion dollars, so Rihanna’s stake is worth about 300 million.

Bursting into the list of billionaires, Rihanna immediately became the second richest woman in show business. First place is taken by anchorwoman Oprah Winfrey, whose fortune is estimated by Forbes at $ 2.7 billion. And the recent debutante of the Forbes rating, Kim Kardashian, with her billion, was left far behind.

Earlier it became known that Cristiano Ronaldo was recognized as the first official billionaire among football players.

It was also reported that in early August, Jeff Bezos lost $ 14 billion in a day, and Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world.

