Ripple proposes a “real approach” to cryptocurrency regulation

The American fintech company Ripple has presented a concept for regulating the cryptoindustry. The document is intended to offer the US authorities a “quick and pragmatic” way to create a regulatory framework.

“Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology need a clear regulatory and licensing framework designed to address specific industry challenges. All of the proposed measures discussed within this framework are aimed at providing legal clarity for industry, markets and consumers in such a way that regulation through enforcement is simply not possible, “said Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

In a document titled “A Realistic Approach to Cryptocurrency Regulation,” the company outlined three main principles.

Firstly, Ripple is confident that any legislative proposals should be based on cooperation between the state and business.

“Developing an effective policy framework for cryptocurrencies will only be possible if there is clear communication and collaboration between private and public actors. So we have been actively discussing this issue on a bipartisan basis with regulators and members of Congress, ”said Susan Friedman, head of policy at the company.

Secondly, the firm believes that it is possible to adapt the current legislation for the financial sector to regulate cryptocurrencies.

“We believe this structure, tailored to accommodate some of the unique features inherent in cryptocurrencies, can provide the clarity that innovators are striving for and the market protections consumers deserve,” the document says.

Its authors named two legislative acts, which, in their opinion, are aimed at achieving this goal. These are the Securities Clarity Laws [Securities Clarity Act ] and “On digital commodity exchanges” [Digital Commodity Exchange Act]…

Third, the company believes that in order to develop a regulatory framework, financial regulators should support the creation of a cryptocurrency sandbox regime. This will allow projects to launch products and develop networks during a grace period without having to comply with federal securities laws, Ripple said.

Rep. Patrick McHenry introduced a regulatory vacation bill for crypto projects in October. His initiative echoes a similar proposal from the industry-friendly commissioner SEC Hester Pierce.

In December 2020, the regulator filed a lawsuit against Ripple, accusing the company of selling unregistered securities in the form of XRP tokens in the amount of $ 1.3 billion. At the time of writing, the case is pending.

Recall that in November, the world’s largest bitcoin exchange Binance published its principles for regulating the cryptoindustry.

