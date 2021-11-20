Ripple solution to secure new payments corridor between UAE and Pakistan

Pakistani Bank Alfalah and financial services provider LuLu Exchange from UAE entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate and increase the volume of remittances between countries through the RippleNet platform. It is reported by Gulf News.

The integration of a solution from Ripple by one of Pakistan’s largest commercial banks will be the first of its kind for the country’s financial institutions. LuLu Exchange has been a customer of the California-based fintech company since February 2021.

Bank Alfalah hopes to increase the transparency and speed of transactions through cooperation. Pakistan ranks sixth in the world in terms of received international remittances, the diaspora of its citizens in the UAE reaches 15% of the total population of the Middle Eastern state.

“This partnership with RippleNet will help us deepen our partnership with Lulu Exchange and strengthen financial bridges between Pakistanis living in the UAE and their families at home,” said Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah.

The bank expects the initiative to be a pilot for further joint deployment with subsidiaries of Lulu Exchange in Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore and Malaysia.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Bank Alfalah and expanding our presence in new markets next year,” said Brooks Entwistle, Managing Director of RippleNet Asia Pacific and Middle East and North Africa.

The former Uber executive joined Ripple in March 2021 as head of the Southeast Asia business.

Recall that at the same time SEO Ripple Brad Garlinghouse said that the lawsuit SEC did not harm the development of the company’s operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

He previously named Asia as the main market for RippleNet.

