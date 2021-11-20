Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway nominated for the Golden Raspberry Awards

The Golden Raspberry Film Awards announced the 2021 nominees. Reported by Variety.

Anne Hathaway is nominated for an award for her roles in two films – The Last Thing He Wanted and The Witches. Bruce Willis was in the category of the worst supporting actors for three films at once – “The Breach”, “Ordered: Destroy” and “Until the Morning.” His rivals include former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has served as Donald Trump’s cybersecurity advisor since 2017. The full list of nominees is as follows:

Worst movie

“365 days” by Barbara Bialovac and Tomas Mandes

“Indisputable Proof” by Mike Lindell

The Surprising Journey of Dr. Dolittle by Stephen Gaygan

Fantasy Island by Jeff Wadlow

Sia’s “Music”

Worst actor

Robert Downey Jr. (“The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”)

Mike Lindell (“Certain Evidence”)

Michele Morrone (“365 Days”)

Adam Sandler (Halloween Hubie)

David Spade (“The Wrong Girl”)

Worst actress

Anne Hathaway (“The Last Thing He Wanted” and “The Witches”)

Katie Holmes (Doll 2: Brahms and The Secret)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Lauren Lapkus (“The Wrong Girl”)

Anna-Maria Seklyutskaya (“365 days”)

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase (“The Magnificent Mr. Dundee”)

Rudy Giuliani (plays himself in the movie “Borat II”)

Shia LaBeouf (“Kicking Debts”)

Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Secret of the Dragon’s Seal)

Bruce Willis (“Breach”, “Ordered: Destroy” and “Until Morning”)

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly’s Elegy”)

Lucy Hale (Fantasy Island)

Maggie Kew (Fantasy Island)

Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984)

Maddy Ziegler (Music)

Worst screen combination

Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani (Borat-2)

Robert Downey Jr. and his extremely implausible “Welsh” accent (“The Surprising Journey of Dr. Dolittle”)

Harrison Ford and the Completely Fake CGI Dog (Call of the Wild)

Lauren Lapkus and David Spade (The Wrong Girl)

Adam Sandler and his annoying idiot voice (“Halloween Hubie”)

Worst director

Charles Band (three films in the Barbie and Kendra series)

Barbara Bialovas and Tomas Mandes (365 Days)

Stephen Gaigan (“The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”)

Ron Howard (Hillbilly Elegy)

Sia (“Music”)

Worst case scenario

“365 days”

“Barbie and Kendra” (three films in the series)

“The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”

“Fantasy Island”

“Hillbilly’s Elegy”

Worst remake, sequel, or gimmick

365 Days (Polish remake / fake of Fifty Shades of Gray)

The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle (Remake)

“Fantasy Island” (remake / “rethinking”)

Halloween Hubie (remake / fake of Frightened Fool Ernest)

Wonder Woman 1984 (sequel)

Last year, the film adaptation of the musical Cats received the Golden Raspberry for the worst film. The leader among the actresses at the anti-award was Hilary Duff for the painting “The Ghosts of Sharon Tate”. And the worst actor turned out to be John Travolta, who played in the action movie “Side by Side” and the thriller “Fanatic” by Fred Durst, known as the frontman of the band Limp Bizkit.