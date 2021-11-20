https://ria.ru/20211120/zatmenie-1759930548.html

Roscosmos showed pictures of a private lunar eclipse

Roscosmos showed pictures of a private lunar eclipse – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

Roscosmos showed pictures of a private lunar eclipse

Roskosmos deployed the Aist-2D satellite, usually aimed at Earth, to capture the partial lunar eclipse of November 19. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

2021-11-20T09: 04

2021-11-20T09: 04

2021-11-20T10: 49

the science

Roscosmos

space – ria science

Far East

Earth

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/14/1759932297_0:62:1280:782_1920x0_80_0_0_d728663a961c7ec868d3b90455165284.jpg

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Roskosmos deployed the Aist-2D satellite, usually aimed at Earth, to capture the partial lunar eclipse that took place on November 19. “Usually the cameras of the Russian satellite are directed towards the Earth’s surface, but in order to capture other celestial bodies, its orientation is changed,” The longest private eclipse of the moon in the last five centuries began at 9:03 Moscow time and ended at 15:04 Moscow time, the maximum phase, when the Earth’s shadow covered the satellite by 97%, came at 12:04 Moscow time In Russia, it was possible to observe him only in the Far East. The largest phase of the eclipse was also visible in Transbaikalia, and the end of the phenomenon – in central, eastern and northern Siberia, but already in the early morning.

https://ria.ru/20211119/zatmenie-1759771620.html

Far East

Earth

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/14/1759932297_81 0:1151:802_1920x0_80_0_0_f39f8ab6386fd055f6853fe0de43c2d0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

roscosmos, space – ria nauka, far east, earth, russia