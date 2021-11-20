https://ria.ru/20211120/bespilotnik-1760005198.html

Roscosmos tracks US military orbital drone

Roskosmos knows, sees and tracks the American military orbital drone X-37, Roskomos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Roscosmos knows, sees and tracks the American military orbital drone X-37, said on Saturday the head of Rosxomos Dmitry Rogozin. in terms of military space, we are definitely not lagging behind anyone, “he said on the YouTube channel Soloviev Live, commenting on the mission of the next American space drone X-37. warheads on board and are space-based strategic strike systems. At the same time, the United States officially claims that the X-37 is intended only for scientific and reconnaissance purposes. These vehicles can maneuver in space, changing their orbit. According to RIA Novosti sources in the military-industrial complex, the mobile special missile defense system S-550 being developed in Russia will be able to shoot down US X-37 vehicles.

