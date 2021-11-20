https://ria.ru/20211120/bespilotnik-1760005198.html
Roscosmos tracks US military orbital drone
Roscosmos is tracking a US military orbital drone – Russia news today
Roscosmos tracks US military orbital drone
Roskosmos knows, sees and tracks the American military orbital drone X-37, Roskomos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
2021-11-20T22: 38
2021-11-20T22: 38
2021-11-20T23: 28
in the world
USA
Dmitry Rogozin
Roscosmos
space – ria science
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149119/04/1491190443_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_38e06d09c62c9d5bf3cb61d9c347f878.jpg
MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Roscosmos knows, sees and tracks the American military orbital drone X-37, said on Saturday the head of Rosxomos Dmitry Rogozin. in terms of military space, we are definitely not lagging behind anyone, “he said on the YouTube channel Soloviev Live, commenting on the mission of the next American space drone X-37. warheads on board and are space-based strategic strike systems. At the same time, the United States officially claims that the X-37 is intended only for scientific and reconnaissance purposes. These vehicles can maneuver in space, changing their orbit. According to RIA Novosti sources in the military-industrial complex, the mobile special missile defense system S-550 being developed in Russia will be able to shoot down US X-37 vehicles.
https://ria.ru/20211120/luna-1760003829.html
USA
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149119/04/1491190443_67-0:1132:799_1920x0_80_0_0_bab1cb956c1b01b5b5f0d5db9aa4c4d6.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, usa, dmitry rogozin, roscosmos, space – ria nauka, russia
Roscosmos tracks US military orbital drone