RSC Energia was instructed to develop a project for a new orbital station

RSC Energia was instructed to develop a project for a new orbital station – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

RSC Energia was instructed to develop a project for a new orbital station

Roscosmos instructed the Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia to develop a draft design of a new orbital station

2021-11-20T22: 35

2021-11-20T22: 35

2021-11-20T23: 16

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Roscosmos instructed the Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia to develop a draft design of a new orbital station, said Dmitry Rogozin, general director of the state corporation. “. According to Rogozin, the modules for the new station will be launched by Angara rockets from the Vostochny cosmodrome. In April, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov announced that after 2025 Russia will withdraw from the ISS project and will work on its national station, which should a staging post for flights to the moon. Rogozin noted that the responsibility for the Russian segment could be transferred to the United States. They plan to create an orbital service station in 2027-2028. It will not be permanently inhabited, it will be visited by a crew of two to four people. It can be launched from the Baikonur and Vostochny cosmodromes.

Russia

