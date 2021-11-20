Russia has created a “killer” of US nuclear drones

Russian missile defense system will attack American X-37 drones

Photo: official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

One of the targets of a mobile strategic missile defense system developed in Russia could be drones manufactured by the United States. This information was shared by a source in the military-industrial complex.

“The S-550 missile defense system will specialize in the destruction of ballistic and orbital space targets. First of all, on the defeat of nuclear warheads of intercontinental missiles. Among the targets – the American space drones X-37 “, – said the interlocutor of RIA Novosti.

At the moment, the Russian troops already have a similar system – the S-500, and its new version is the S-550 missile defense system. In modification – interception of targets at large distances and heights.

The first S-550 strategic missile defense system will enter service with the Russian army until 2025, recalls LIFE … Its delivery is envisaged within the framework of the state armaments program until 2027, supplements the business publication Vzglyad.

