Russia has created a “killer” of US nuclear drones

Russian missile defense system will attack American X-37 drones
One of the targets of a mobile strategic missile defense system developed in Russia could be drones manufactured by the United States. This information was shared by a source in the military-industrial complex.
“The S-550 missile defense system will specialize in the destruction of ballistic and orbital space targets. First of all, on the defeat of nuclear warheads of intercontinental missiles. Among the targets – the American space drones X-37 “, – said the interlocutor of RIA Novosti.
At the moment, the Russian troops already have a similar system – the S-500, and its new version is the S-550 missile defense system. In modification – interception of targets at large distances and heights.
The first S-550 strategic missile defense system will enter service with the Russian army until 2025, recalls
Earlier, the Russian military called a way to combat US amphibious assault. They proposed using a swarm of small attack drones to strike at the paratroopers prior to the landing. Drones can drop beacons on landing craft to illuminate targets for aircraft or helicopters.
