Russia has created a “killer” of US nuclear drones

Russian missile defense system will attack American X-37 drones
One of the targets of a mobile strategic missile defense system developed in Russia could be drones manufactured by the United States. This information was shared by a source in the military-industrial complex.

“The S-550 missile defense system will specialize in the destruction of ballistic and orbital space targets. First of all, on the defeat of nuclear warheads of intercontinental missiles. Among the targets – the American space drones X-37 “, – said the interlocutor of RIA Novosti.

At the moment, the Russian troops already have a similar system – the S-500, and its new version is the S-550 missile defense system. In modification – interception of targets at large distances and heights.

The first S-550 strategic missile defense system will enter service with the Russian army until 2025, recalls LIFE… Its delivery is envisaged within the framework of the state armaments program until 2027, supplements the business publication Vzglyad.

Earlier, the Russian military called a way to combat US amphibious assault. They proposed using a swarm of small attack drones to strike at the paratroopers prior to the landing. Drones can drop beacons on landing craft to illuminate targets for aircraft or helicopters.

