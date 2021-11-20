Russia needs anti-satellite weapons, Rogozin said

https://ria.ru/20211120/oruzhie-1760005639.html

2021-11-20T22: 45

2021-11-20T22: 45

2021-11-20T23: 31

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Russia in modern conditions should have anti-satellite weapons, said on Saturday the head of Rosksomos Dmitry Rogozin, commenting on the situation with the Tselina-D satellite shot down as part of the tests of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. must defend ourselves in space, which is why the creation of anti-satellite weapons is an obvious thing that we must have, “he said on the YouTube channel Soloviev Live. On Monday it became known that space debris is threatening the ISS. The cosmonauts and astronauts hid in the Soyuz MS-19 and Crew Dragon spacecraft docked to the station and spent several hours in them, with the Soyuz crew members being the first to leave their spacecraft. Since then, the cloud of debris has already approached the ISS many times, this happens with an interval of about an hour and a half, but the threat has passed, and the astronauts and astronauts are working as usual. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the cloud of 1,500 debris appeared as a result of a test Russian anti-satellite systems. US space command claims that a right ascension anti-satellite missile was tested on November 15, which hit the Russian Kosmos-1408 satellite. The Pentagon said that Russia did not warn the American military about the planned tests, and the anti-satellite weapons being developed could pose a threat to the United States and other space powers. The head of NASA Bill Nelson agrees that the cloud of debris was formed as a result of tests of Russian weapons. Roscosmos said that the Russian system for warning of dangerous situations in space is monitoring the situation, and called the safety of the ISS crew a top priority in the creation and operation of space technology. The Russian Defense Ministry called the accusations of the West hypocritical, and clarified that the United States should be “known for certain” that the fragments of the downed Tselina-D satellite did not represent and will not pose a threat to orbital stations and spacecraft in terms of test time and orbit parameters … Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed the successful test of the anti-satellite system by Russia. According to him, “it“ jewelry ”hit the old satellite, and its debris does not threaten space activities. Now the 66th expedition consisting of Russians Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov (station commander), American Mark Vande Hai, and also the crew of the crewed spacecraft Crew Dragon – the Crew-3 mission consisting of Raj Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and the German Matthias Maurer.

2021

