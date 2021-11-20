https://ria.ru/20211120/ogranicheniya-1759935984.html
Russian entrepreneurs call for lifting restrictions on coronavirus
Russian entrepreneurs called for lifting restrictions on coronavirus – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
Russian entrepreneurs call for lifting restrictions on coronavirus
Entrepreneurs propose with the introduction of QR codes to remove other restrictions imposed on businesses due to COVID-19, this, in their opinion, will help reduce the decline … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
2021-11-20T10: 17
2021-11-20T10: 17
2021-11-20T10: 17
spread of coronavirus
Alexander Kalinin
Russia
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
BLAGOVESCHENSK, November 20 – RIA Novosti. With the introduction of QR codes, entrepreneurs are proposing to remove other restrictions imposed on businesses due to COVID-19, this, in their opinion, will help reduce the decline in income, Alexander Kalinin, president of the all-Russian public organization of small and medium-sized businesses “Support of Russia”, told reporters on Saturday. “We have a position, our organization, that restrictions should be justified. Entrepreneurs say that by entering QR codes, it is necessary to remove other restrictions, for example, on the opening hours of public catering, the percentage of occupancy of cinemas, fitness centers. , we also support this opinion at Opora Rossii. But this is a subject of dialogue and direct work with the operational headquarters in the region, “Kalinin said. He added that QR codes affect every resident of Russia and Opora Rossii has proposals for a bill by QR codes. “We have a number of proposals, for example, they relate to such aspects as the use of not only PCR tests, but also tests for antig en as the basis for granting admission. Antigen tests are faster and less expensive than PCR testing. We have proposals to ensure verification by QR codes so that there is no congestion of people, especially when it comes to (congestion) at the entrances to shopping centers, “added the president of Opora Rossii. According to Kalinin, due to the introduction of restrictions on shopping centers are falling through. He added that regional benefits for business are needed. “In particular, we are talking about certain benefits on property tax. Property tax does not depend on turnover. From our point of view, the regional authorities should also provide certain preferences … due to restrictions. These are fitness centers, cinemas and shopping centers. Especially these types of activities need to provide for regional support measures, “he added. Kalinin noted that QR code technology” allows businesses to survive “because it protects enterprises from COVID-19 outbreaks. it’s better than sitting on a lockdown periodically … The flow (of visitors) decreases, but you work. Moreover, this week many enterprises have received direct subsidies from the state. Those who need loans at 3% from the affected industries are already starting to apply for them. Several tens of billions of loans have already been issued in Russia, “he added.
alexander kalinin, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia
Russian entrepreneurs call for lifting restrictions on coronavirus
“We have a position, our organization, that restrictions should be justified. Entrepreneurs say that by entering QR codes, it is necessary to remove other restrictions, for example, on the opening hours of public catering, the percentage of occupancy of cinemas, fitness centers. , we also support this opinion at Opole Rossii. But this is a subject of dialogue and direct work with the operational headquarters in the region, “Kalinin said.
“We have a number of proposals, for example, they relate to aspects such as using not only PCR tests, but also antigen tests as the basis for granting approval. Antigen tests are faster and cheaper than PCR testing. we have proposals to ensure verification by QR codes so that there is no congestion of people, especially this concerns (congestion) at the entrances to shopping centers, “added the President of Opora Rossii.
According to Kalinin, due to the introduction of restrictions in shopping centers, traffic is falling. He added that regional business incentives are needed.
“In particular, we are talking about certain benefits for property tax. Property tax does not depend on turnover. In our opinion, the regional authorities should also provide certain preferences … in connection with restrictions. These are fitness centers, and cinemas, and shopping centers. Especially these types of activities need to provide for regional support measures “, – he added.
Kalinin noted that QR code technology “allows businesses to survive” because it protects enterprises from COVID-19 outbreaks.
“So far I do not see alternatives for QR codes, this is better than sitting on a lockdown periodically … The flow (of visitors) is decreasing, but you work. And moreover, already this week, many enterprises have received direct subsidies from the state. Who needs loans under 3% of the affected industries, they are already starting to draw up. Several tens of billions of loans in Russia have already been issued, “he added.
