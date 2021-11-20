Russian Johansson: from a simple lawyer to a millionaire blogger – Showbiz – TVNET Stars – All about the rich and famous – TVNET Stars – TVNET

Shumskaya has over 10 million followers on TikTok and one million on Instagram. She noticed the similarity with a star at the age of 12. Once the reincarnation of a girl in the Black Widow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned her life upside down. The similarity was incredible!

The next morning, Katya woke up famous. Her videos began to rapidly gain views, and in social networks they began to actively discuss the appearance of the “Russian Scarlett”.

“It was the morning of March 25 – the day after the first cosplay was published. I was shown on TV,” the blogger recalls.

Katya was born in an ordinary family and received a law degree. Then she moved to Krasnodar, worked as a manager in a local construction company, but this job was not to her liking. Gradually she moved to Moscow. The girl does not hide that more than once she received extremely dubious offers, but she refused them.

Katya wants to make cosplay her main source of income. Yes, in Russia it is not paid so well, but in the West it is a whole industry. The blogger does not exclude that he will move there from Russia. Her dream is to meet Scarlett Johansson.

Like Katya’s idol, she aspires to the film industry. But for Shumskaya it’s not easy – not because of her skill or language, but because she has dyslexia: “Unfortunately, this is the only moment that stops me, and, of course, it interests me a lot. I think this will be serious in the near future. I have ambitions, there are many of them. My team and I are doing everything to make them a reality. “