“Russian newspaper”. Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant may be sold | Ulpressa

Sollers Auto Group restructured the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant. The three-year plan of measures assumed the withdrawal of non-core assets and infrastructure from the competence of UAZ – they were given to the newly formed LLC Promfininvest. The company is now looking for a partner from the list of global car manufacturers.

The restructuring, according to Sollers, will allow UAZ to focus exclusively on what the automaker should do: stamping, welding, body painting and car assembly. Overhead is a headache for other companies.

According to a Kommersant source, for several years UAZ will be able to exist at the expense of the popular Loafs and Patriot, but to continue the life of the company, a platform is needed that would expand the model line (at best) or become an enterprise engaged in assembling cars other brands. For new projects, as the head of UAZ, Adil Shirinov, said, there is no money, and therefore the “Russian Prado” was sent to the back burner.

Potential “allies” have not yet been identified, but a solution on this issue can be found in the first quarter of 2022. At present, Sollers Auto has partners in the form of the commercial division of Ford (Transit production in Yelabuga) and Mazda, a joint venture with which it assembles models in the Far East. The most probable is an alliance with Isuzu, the first result of which, according to SPIK, could be the mysterious UAZ City model. But, as the source told the newspaper, UAZ is not negotiating with Isuzu. Also, KamAZ was not interested in the assets of the Ulyanovsk enterprise.

Thus, the reorganization of UAZ looks more like not an action to reanimate the plant, but an attempt to make it interesting as an asset for someone to buy.