Russian Railways commented on Poland’s closure of the Kuznitsa border checkpoint – Economy and business

MOSCOW, November 19. / TASS /. The closure of the Kuznitsa checkpoint on the border with Belarus by Poland will not affect both export-import and transit transportation of goods in communication with Russia, the press service of Russian Railways told TASS.

Earlier, the Polish authorities decided to suspend freight traffic with Belarus from November 21 at the Kuznitsa railway checkpoint.

“The closure of the border crossing will practically not affect the transportation of goods in communication with Russia – both export-import and transit. The main cargo traffic goes through Brest.

The company noted that the traffic volumes will be redistributed in other directions, including the use of Russian-Polish border crossings in the Kaliningrad region.

Commenting on the situation, German Maslov, vice president for the line-logistics division of the Fesco transport group, stated the need to diversify delivery routes.

“Any restrictions negatively affect global logistics, and as a result, supply chains in all countries are disrupted. The incident in the Suez Canal and this situation once again confirm the thesis of the need to diversify delivery routes. As for the Fesco Transport Group, we are actively developing alternative transit corridors.” – Maslov emphasized.

He explained that the company uses the border crossings Brest – Malashevich (Belarus – Poland), through the port of St. Petersburg, and also plans to launch a new transit service in the near future through the Kaliningrad region, where it plans to build a terminal.