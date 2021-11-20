Russian Railways will cancel more than 40 trains in Russia

Demand for trains has fallen in Russia

Photo: Anna Mayorova © URA.RU

The Federal Passenger Company (FPK, a subsidiary of Russian Railways) will cancel or cut more than 40 passenger trains due to falling consumer demand. This is stated in the telegram of the FPK.

According to the document, such trains as: No. 4/3 Moscow – St. Petersburg (Express train), No. 25/26 St. Petersburg – Moscow (Smena / A. Betancourt branded train – double-deck train) fall under the reduction. , No. 92/91 Moscow – Murmansk, No. 35/36 St. Petersburg – Adler (train “Severnaya Palmira”). The number of trains № 709/710 Moscow – Nizhny Novgorod (train “Strizh”), № 703/704 Moscow – Nizhny Novgorod, № 705/706 Nizhny Novgorod – Moscow (train “Strizh”), № 15/16 Volgograd – Moscow , No. 617/618 Vologda – St. Petersburg, RBC reports.

As noted in the FPC, if necessary and in high demand, train schedules can be revised again towards an increase in frequency. In addition, the press service noted that alternative trains run on all routes that will affect the changes.

Earlier it was reported that Russian railways are ready to enter QR codes for travel. This statement was made by Dmitry Pegov, Deputy General Director of Russian Railways. According to him, all trains are already equipped with the necessary resources.