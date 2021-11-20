Russian Railways will cancel or cut more than 40 trains – RBK

Changes in the schedule will affect, among other things, the Express train Moscow – Petersburg, the White Nights train Petersburg – Vologda, as well as train number 15 Moscow – Volgograd

Photo: Denis Grishkin / Vedomosti / TASS



The Federal Passenger Company (FPK, a subsidiary of Russian Railways) will cancel or reduce the frequency of running 44 passenger trains amid falling consumer demand, it follows from the FPK telegram (available to RBC), the authenticity of which was confirmed by the company.

In the document, the FPK asks to close the sale of tickets, including for the following trains on the specified dates:

No. 4/3 Moscow – St. Petersburg (Express train) departing from Moscow from November 23 to December 16, from January 11 to April 13, from St. Petersburg from November 24 to December 17, from January 12 to April 14 ;

No. 25/26 St. Petersburg – Moscow (branded train “Smena / A. Betancourt – double-deck train”) departure from St. Petersburg from November 24 to December 22, from January 12 to May 24, from Moscow from November 25 to December 23 , from January 13 to May 25;

No. 92/91 Moscow – Murmansk departure from Moscow on January 9, 12, 13, 14, from Murmansk on January 11, 14, 15, 16;

No. 35/36 St. Petersburg – Adler (train “Northern Palmira”) departure from St. Petersburg from January 15 to April 18, from Adler from January 17 to April 20;

No. 709/710 Moscow – Nizhny Novgorod (“Strizh” train) departing from Moscow on December 13, 14, 15, 18, 20, 21, 22, from January 10 to March 31 on Saturdays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays;

No. 703/704 Moscow – Nizhny Novgorod (“Strizh” train) departing from Moscow on December 14, 18, 21, from January 10 to March 31 on Saturdays and Tuesdays;

No. 705/706 Nizhny Novgorod – Moscow (“Strizh” train) departure from Nizhny Novgorod on December 14, 18, 21, from January 10 to March 31 on Saturdays and Tuesdays;

No. 15/16 Volgograd – Moscow from January 17 to June 01 on the days of running, from Moscow from January 18 to June 02 on the days of running;

No. 617/618 Vologda – St. Petersburg (branded train “White Nights”) departure from Vologda on November 30, 3, 7, 10, 14, 17 December, from January 15 to April 29 on the days of running, from St. Petersburg 1, December 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, from January 16 to April 29 on the days of running;

No. 85/86 Nizhnevartovsk – Moscow, departing from Moscow from January 16 on the days of running until canceled, from Nizhnevartovsk from 19 January on days of running until canceled;

No. 15/16 Chelyabinsk – Moscow, departing from Chelyabinsk from January 14 on the days of running until canceled, from Moscow from 21 January on the days of running until canceled.

The FPK told RBC that they are revising the schedule of running a number of trains “in connection with consumer demand.”

“If necessary and in high demand, train schedules can be revised again towards an increase in frequency,” the FPK press service said, noting that alternative trains run on all routes that will affect the changes.