Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were vaccinated against coronavirus – photo – Glamor – tsn.ua

The couple posted the corresponding photos on Instagram.

Famous Hollywood spouses Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively vaccinated against coronavirus.

In confirmation, the family, which is known for their sense of humor, posted photos taken at the time of vaccination on their Instagram.

The picture shows the star of “Deadpool” appeared in front of the camera in a regular white T-shirt, pink hat, and of course in a protective medical mask.

instagram.com/vancityreynolds

Interestingly, even at such a rather serious moment, Reynolds did not miss the opportunity to joke.

“Finally got 5G” – the famous actor signed the photo, tackling those who believe that the coronavirus arose due to the detrimental influence of the 5G network.

Blake, who was also vaccinated, was also wearing a medical mask in the published picture, but it was clear from her eyes that she did not hold back a smile during the vaccination.

instagram.com/blakelively

“Try to find at least one person who will look at you the same way I look at this heroine nurse who vaccinates me,” – wrote Lively under the photo.

Fans of the acting family appreciated their act and supported the joke from Reynolds.

And I wonder why the Internet works so well in the morning?

Now you and I will always have a good bond

I was also vaccinated, but my phone still catches the Internet a little. What a shame?

