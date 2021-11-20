Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in Red Notice

After a few quick traps, Hartley and Booth finally open the Sotto Voce vault, but they are surprised to find out so far. yet Their plan is thwarted when Detective Urvasi Das (Rito Arya), Hartley’s former law enforcement ally, appears and catches them at gunpoint. Seeing the two work on this egg heist, Das has some understandable doubts about Hartley’s claims of innocence, and Booth leans into another round of wanderlust to deal with the situation, much to the chagrin of Hartley’s pride in his newfound thieving skills.

However, Das challenges Hartley to prove her innocence by arresting her friend, and no amount of smart word about properly classifying their relationship can get them out of it. Booth is initially upset to see that Hartley seems to agree with Das, but when Hartley only pretends to handcuff him, he realizes that the FBI agent is right on his side.

“Do you love me?” Whisper with puppy eyes. “I hate you,” Hartley replied with false seriousness. Booth then entered the vault, shutting off anyone who stepped on him. And His chance to prove his innocence. Once inside, Booth tries to find out about what just happened. He insists they just had a “moment,” and despite Hartley’s insistence to the contrary, they are clearly fully committed to becoming friends.

This scene is just one of many entertaining dialogues between Reynolds and Johnson in The Red Notice, but with a clever combination of individual gifts to the actors for their wit and blunder, respectively, it is a truly iconic moment of romance between the two stars. relationship. Of course, Reynolds and Johnson have worked together before, being remembered for their appearance in each other’s films (“Hobbs and Shaw” and “Free Guy”). However, Red Notice is a movie that really gives them the opportunity to play unexpected friends, and it’s clear in every scene that both actors had an absolute ball-sharing screen.