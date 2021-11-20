Ryan Reynolds donated a million to food banks

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated $ 1 million to food banks for the second time amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Feeding America and Food Banks Canada announced generous donations via their social media pages on Monday, with the latter highlighting Ryan’s fake feud with Hugh Jackman. “Our heartfelt thanks once again to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively … You continue to be not only our beloved Canadian, but also our beloved superhero (sorry Hugh Jackman),” Captioned Food Banks Canada.

“Many of our neighbors faced hunger for the first time last year, and the struggle is not over yet. We are honored to continue to support Feeding America and Food Banks Canada in their mission of helping hungry families, ”says Reynolds. This is not the first time a celebrity couple donates large sums to charity. Earlier, the couple donated half a million dollars to help homeless youth in Canada.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have entered into a two-month charity feud with the Sam’s Club network. As a result, users chose Jackman. After that, Reynolds and Lively joked about the incident. Lively called Jackman and told him Ryan was furious about losing.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko