Ryan Reynolds helps you find the best anti-stress hobby

Over the past year (and already a little more), each of us has needed some little hobby that would relieve stress and help us get through a difficult time of a pandemic. And world celebrities are no exception. For example, Ryan Reynolds took up the search for his meditative hobby and even made a whole web show with educational overtones out of this together with Snapchat called Ryan Reynolds Doesn’t Know.

The rules are very simple: in each episode, an actor chooses a new hobby that he either did not know about or didn’t try himself. His to-do list for the upcoming season includes ice sculpting, ax throwing, flower arrangement, latte art and nail design. And apparently, the creators of the show decided to start with the most extreme hobbies that could have become closest to Ryan over the years of playing Deadpool – ice sculptures and ax throwing. A total of 12 issues are planned for the documentary project.

Issues of Ryan Reynolds Doesn’t Know would have been simple funny monologues of the actor, accompanied by ridiculous attempts to somehow succeed in a new occupation, if he did not invite world-renowned experts to talk about unusual hobbies. For example, the sculptor Shintaro Okamoto.

Perhaps the funniest episode at the moment was the video about throwing an ax. His humor is not built on Reynolds’ clumsiness, but on the photo of whom he chose as his target – Hugh Jackman. The actors have been supporting the legend of a comic irreconcilable enmity in their social networks for several years, from the filming of the film X-Men: The Beginning. Wolverine “, but we are sure that throwing an ax in Jackman’s photo will bring the” confrontation “to a new level.

And if Reynolds’ unusual ideas don’t work for you (or seem too difficult to implement), try to deal with stress, keep your hands busy and find a new hobby with simple anti-stress toys, construction toys, video games, or just a less dangerous hobby. For example, boxing. In addition, you can always glue a photo of your worst “enemy” to the pear, as an actor.

Toy-antistress FIDGET CUBE, 590 rubles. on goods.ru

Antistress toy, Caomaru, 490 rubles. at magicmag.net

Smart cube, GoCube, 5490 rubles. on re-store.ru

Game console, Sony PlayStation 5, 46,990 rubles. on mvideo.ru

Darts, Harrows, 3999 rubles. on sportmaster.ru

Constructor, LEGO Star Wars, 6799 RUB on market.yandex.ru

Boxing gloves, adidas, 4599 rub. on lamoda.ru

Fidget spinner, Bradex, 443 rubles. on goods.ru

Expander, Lite Weights, 229 rubles. on lamoda.ru

Anti-stress constructor, Xiaomi, 390 rubles. on market.yandex.ru

Antistress magnet, Philippi Malo, 1788 rubles. on goods.ru

On this page, you may stumble upon links to external resources that we do not administer or control, although we suffer from delusions of grandeur. We have no influence over the privacy policies of other sites. Therefore, when you go to other resources, check the information about their privacy policy before entering your data on them, otherwise we will be very worried about you.

You will probably also be interested in:

Everything you need to practice boxing

GQ Test: What hobby to choose in 2021?

We found another useful hobbyto help you cope with stress