https://ria.ru/20211120/saakashvili-1759993431.html

Saakashvili started eating after hunger strike

Saakashvili began to eat after hunger strike – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

Saakashvili started eating after hunger strike

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili ended his hunger strike, which he declared on October 1 after his arrest, said Nino Sharashenidze, a member of the medical council. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

2021-11-20T20: 26

2021-11-20T20: 26

2021-11-20T22: 14

in the world

Georgia

Tbilisi

Mikhail Saakashvili

detention of Saakashvili in Georgia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759411993_21:2597:1449_1920x0_80_0_0_98044597194e5baab3cb791692ba73f9.jpg

TBILISI, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili ended his hunger strike, which he declared on October 1 after his arrest, said member of the council of doctors Nino Sharashenidze. According to Sharashenidze, Saakashvili is undergoing all the necessary therapy. “We have developed appropriate treatment tactics. Not only members of the council were involved in this process. but also doctors of the republican hospital and a gastroenterologist, “she explained. The doctor said that Saakashvili complains of headaches, doctors are closely watching him. The ex-president promised to end the hunger strike after he is transferred to the Gori military hospital. In Tbilisi, rallies were held every day with the demand to send the politician to a civilian clinic. On the eve of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia made an appropriate decision, on Saturday night the prisoner was transported to Gori in an ambulance car. The ex-president was detained in Georgia on October 1, at home he is being held in several criminal cases. On the same day, Saakashvili went on a hunger strike. The politician was convicted in absentia of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he appears in the cases of the dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. The politician has Ukrainian citizenship. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted earlier that the country’s authorities and he personally will deal with the return of Saakashvili. Georgian prosecutor Jarji Tsiklauri said that the issue of extraditing the politician to Ukraine is not being considered.

https://ria.ru/20211119/mozg-1759812682.html

https://ria.ru/20211119/saakashvili-1759751888.html

Georgia

Tbilisi

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759411993_423-0:2355:1449_1920x0_80_0_0_09666a90d0cf247aad527779fb31fd7a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Georgia, Tbilisi, Mikhail Saakashvili, the detention of Saakashvili in Georgia