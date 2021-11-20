https://ria.ru/20211120/saakashvili-1759993431.html
Saakashvili started eating after hunger strike
Saakashvili began to eat after hunger strike – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
Saakashvili started eating after hunger strike
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili ended his hunger strike, which he declared on October 1 after his arrest, said Nino Sharashenidze, a member of the medical council. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
2021-11-20T20: 26
2021-11-20T20: 26
2021-11-20T22: 14
in the world
Georgia
Tbilisi
Mikhail Saakashvili
detention of Saakashvili in Georgia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759411993_21:2597:1449_1920x0_80_0_0_98044597194e5baab3cb791692ba73f9.jpg
TBILISI, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili ended his hunger strike, which he declared on October 1 after his arrest, said member of the council of doctors Nino Sharashenidze. According to Sharashenidze, Saakashvili is undergoing all the necessary therapy. “We have developed appropriate treatment tactics. Not only members of the council were involved in this process. but also doctors of the republican hospital and a gastroenterologist, “she explained. The doctor said that Saakashvili complains of headaches, doctors are closely watching him. The ex-president promised to end the hunger strike after he is transferred to the Gori military hospital. In Tbilisi, rallies were held every day with the demand to send the politician to a civilian clinic. On the eve of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia made an appropriate decision, on Saturday night the prisoner was transported to Gori in an ambulance car. The ex-president was detained in Georgia on October 1, at home he is being held in several criminal cases. On the same day, Saakashvili went on a hunger strike. The politician was convicted in absentia of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he appears in the cases of the dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. The politician has Ukrainian citizenship. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted earlier that the country’s authorities and he personally will deal with the return of Saakashvili. Georgian prosecutor Jarji Tsiklauri said that the issue of extraditing the politician to Ukraine is not being considered.
https://ria.ru/20211119/mozg-1759812682.html
https://ria.ru/20211119/saakashvili-1759751888.html
Georgia
Tbilisi
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759411993_423-0:2355:1449_1920x0_80_0_0_09666a90d0cf247aad527779fb31fd7a.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Georgia, Tbilisi, Mikhail Saakashvili, the detention of Saakashvili in Georgia
Saakashvili started eating after hunger strike
“The patient is taking food according to the scheme, the state of health is stable,” she told reporters.
According to Sharashenidze, Saakashvili is undergoing all the necessary therapy.
“We have developed the appropriate treatment tactics. In this process, not only members of the council were involved, but also doctors of the republican hospital and a gastroenterologist,” she explained.
The doctor said that Saakashvili complains of headaches and that doctors are closely monitoring him.
Yesterday, 14:30
Ombudsman of Georgia said that Saakashvili was diagnosed with a brain disease
The ex-president was detained in Georgia on October 1, at home he is being held in several criminal cases. On the same day, Saakashvili went on a hunger strike.
The politician was convicted in absentia of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he appears in the cases of the dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget, which are still being considered by the courts.
Yesterday, 10:29
Saakashvili appealed to the United States for help