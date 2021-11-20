https://ria.ru/20211120/gospital-1759918692.html

Saakashvili was taken to a military hospital, media reported

Saakashvili was taken to a military hospital, media reported – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

Saakashvili was taken to a military hospital, media reported

The arrested ex-president of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili was taken to the Gori military hospital in an ambulance on Saturday night, where he will be treated after … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

TBILISI, November 19 – RIA Novosti. The arrested ex-president of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili was taken to the Gori military hospital in a reanimation car on Saturday night, where he will be treated after a long hunger strike, Pirveli TV reports. The decision to transfer Saakashvili to a military hospital was made earlier on Friday by the Georgian Ministry of Justice. In Tbilisi, rallies were held every day demanding the transfer of the ex-president from a prison hospital to a civilian clinic. As a sign of solidarity, deputies of the Georgian parliament, as well as doctors and other supporters of the ex-president, went on a hunger strike earlier. Saakashvili promised to end the hunger strike in the Gori hospital. The chairman of the Georgian opposition United National Movement party, Nika Melia, said on Friday that the opposition would not hold protests near the military hospital in Gori. At the same time, he added that peaceful protests on the streets of Tbilisi will continue. The opposition will continue to demand the appointment of early parliamentary elections and the release of Saakashvili. Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, at the same time he went on a hunger strike. Earlier in Georgia, he was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is involved in the cases of dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. The Georgian authorities refuse to release Saakashvili. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the ex-president will remain in prison for a long time, he will serve his entire term.

Georgia

2021

news

ru-RU

