Salma Hayek and Edward Norton are one of the most beautiful couples in the 2000s

We constantly look to zero for inspiration and memories – how many bright couples this decade gave us. However, for some reason, one of them has not been remembered recently, and in vain. We are improving – it’s time to revisit the photos of the most touching and sincere union of the time, Salma Hayek and Edward Norton. At first glance, such a description is difficult to correlate with his difficult (according to colleagues in the shop) character and her temperament. But their sincerity is first of all evidenced by the mutual desire to keep their romance, if not a secret, then away from the lenses of annoying paparazzi – such a position often contradicts the ambitious ambitions of celebrities. “It turns out that it’s great when your life belongs only to you, and does not become common property,” Hayek said more than once in an interview. We are sure Norton would agree with her.

The story of their acquaintance is also not typical – they met in 1999 thanks to a general chiropractor. In March 2000, they already posed together on the red carpet of the Oscar ceremony. Salma Hayek had already become famous all over America by that time (her famous dance with a snake in the film “From Dusk Till Dawn” contributed to this in many ways), having caught up with Norton. Then Hayek tried herself in different guises, even founded a production company and shot a film. In the biopic about Frida Kahlo, she acted not only as a leading performer, but also as a co-producer, and it is believed that the stellar cast in the person of Antonio Banderas, Geoffrey Rush and Edward Norton is her merit. Thanks to Norton, by the way, the tape turned out to be the name we know it – after the scandal between Hayek and Weinstein, he rewrote the script several times in order to preserve the role of his girlfriend, but at the same time he did not even ask to add his name to the credits. Salma remembers this to this day, which speaks of their friendly separation. Another argument – Norton was invited to the wedding of Hayek and François-Henri Pinault. But how could it be otherwise? Look at these pictures of them laughing, looking at each other and holding hands. No, it couldn’t be otherwise.