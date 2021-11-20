Salma Hayek told how the film producer mocked her

A very interesting post was posted on the social network, in which it was reported that one of the legendary American film producers insulted Salma Hayek on the set of the film “Frida”.

The corresponding post was posted on the “peopletalk” account on Instagram.

Salma Hayek, photo from open sources

Salma Hayek has been at the top of popularity for many years. She has always stood out for her unique appearance, which is admired by the whole world. Despite her 55-year-old age, she remains in great shape, and her juicy figure is the envy of young girls.

“Salma Hayek spoke about the insults she received from Harvey Weinstein on the set of the film” Frida. “

Salma Hayek

The Ukrainians who saw this post did not hold back their emotions and decided to write their opinions under the photograph of Salma Hayek.

Salma Hayek, photo: Instagram

“Maybe it was tactlessness, but here’s what is surprising: all Hollywood actresses under Harvey played their best roles in the best films, and now there is nothing to boast about,” “When I was insulted in my childhood / youth in appearance or dress … I was always surprised, but nevertheless people are different … Personally, I considered myself beautiful … Until about 21 years old … “, – Soyseti users wrote their opinions.

Comments on the post from the “peopletalk” Instagram page

