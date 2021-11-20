Saved cupcakes, but the court did not take this into account. “Shaman QAnon” received 41 months in prison

A federal court in Washington sentenced one of the most visible participants in the storming of the Capitol on January 6 this year. “Shaman QAnon” Jacob Chensley was sentenced to nearly three and a half years in prison. To date, this is the longest time in the case of the invasion of supporters of former President Donald Trump into the building of the US Congress.

Arizona resident Jacob Chensley, famous for his appearance – a nude tattooed torso, a fur hat with horns and a face painted in the colors of the American flag – surrendered to the authorities on the third day after the assault. Chensley is a conspiracy theorist of the QAnon group, which glorified Donald Trump as a “savior” and called the Democratic political elite a clique of satanic pedophiles and cannibals. Later, he became disillusioned with these political views, but retained his faith in shamanism. In a prison interview with CBS News, Chensley argued that he was innocent.

– Your actions on January 6 were an attack on the United States. Do you understand this?

– No, they weren’t. My actions were not an attack on the United States. It is not right. This is completely wrong.

– How do you define them?

– My actions? Personally mine?

– 6th January.

– My actions on January 6, how do I define them? Well, I sang a song. This is part of the shamanic ritual. This is to create a positive vibration in the sacred space. I also stopped people who were about to steal something or vandalize a sacred place in the Senate. I actually stopped someone who wanted to steal the cupcakes from the break room. I also said a prayer in this sacred chamber. Because my goal was to return divinity to the Senate, to return God to the Senate.

“But from the point of view of the law, you were not allowed to be in the place that you call the sacred chamber.

“And I’m very sorry that I thought that if the police invited you in, you could come in.”

– Do you still consider yourself a patriot?

– I believe that I love my country, that I believe in the constitution, that I believe in the truth and in the principles on which our country is based. I believe that I believe in God.

In a video published by the New Yorker, you can verify that the “shaman QAnon” in the Senate courtroom is actually saying something like a prayer into a megaphone from the chair.

You can also find a video where Chensley, bursting into the Capitol building in the crowd, turns into a cafeteria and tries to stop the hungry rebels.

However, the interview made a negative impression on Judge Royce Lambert. He stated that the defendant was "blatantly lying," but granted his application for organic food, since ordinary prison food violates his religious rights.











Photo gallery: Storming the Capitol Donald Trump supporters burst into the building of the US Congress

Jacob Chensley did not break glass, did not damage property, and did not fight with the police. He was charged with violent entry into a restricted building and staying in this building without legal grounds, as well as disturbance of public order in the Capitol. Lawyer Al Watkins appealed to President Trump for clemency, but received no response. In the courtroom, Watkins said that his client suffers from sluggish schizophrenia, anxiety disorder and depression, and asked to be sentenced to 10 months in pre-trial detention.

The prosecution asked for a maximum term of 51 months in prison. The prosecutor emphasized that Chensley was at the forefront of the rioters and blew his horn, stirring up the crowd. Chensley eventually pleaded guilty to obstructing congressional procedures and received 41 months in prison. This is much more than other sentences passed in this case. Most of the defendants agreed to the deal and escaped imprisonment.

In his last speech, Jacob Chensley quoted Christ and Mahatma Gandhi, explained the meaning of the tattoos on his chest and recalled his grandfather. After the verdict was announced, lawyer Al Watkins went to the journalists.

Mr. Chensley acknowledges his responsibility. He is ready to answer for his actions and has already answered. He respects the court and everyone who had a hand in bringing him to his current position. He fully accepts responsibility.

Currently, 695 people have been arrested in the Washington riot case. Of these, only 105 defendants fully or partially admitted their guilt. The FBI has put several dozen more unidentified persons on the wanted list, posting their photos and videos on its website.

But Fox News columnist Tucker Carlson is convinced that the wrong people are being sought and tried. According to him, the riots were provoked by government agents:

Take a look. CCTV footage shows a group of people dressed all in black purposefully entering the Capitol and opening one of the outer doors from the Senate side. They seem to be well prepared and act in concert. The question is who they are. Why don’t we know their names? And why are they not dressed like other people on the post that was just posted?

We still do not know how many federal agents were involved in the events of that day, but based on court documents, we can assume that the number was significant. And here’s one clue: At a recent rally in Washington, the feds managed to arrest one of their undercover agents. There were so many feds at the event that they lost sight of each other and arrested one of their own. So we ask again: How many federal agents were there on January 6? Why aren’t we being told?

One thing is clear: this video shows that the draft history book chapter turned out to be a lie. Deliberate distortion. Mirage is made to rule you. This is the work of a particular political party. This is the job of the Democratic Party.

Tucker Carlson’s theory found support in Congress. Member of the lower house, Republican Thomas Massey, during a hearing with the participation of US Attorney General Merrick Garland, showed him a video in which a man on the eve of the assault makes aggressive calls to the crowd, and on the day of the assault inflates the protesters.

– As far as we can establish, the person who says that he may be sent to jail, he may be arrested, but tomorrow you have to go to the Capitol, is the same person who directs people to the Capitol the next day, and how much we were able to find out that this person has not been charged with anything. You said that this is one of the most comprehensive investigations in history. Have you seen this video or portions of this video?

– As I said at the beginning, one of the rules of the Ministry of Justice is not to comment on ongoing investigations or comment on specific episodes or specific people.

“I was hoping to give you an opportunity today to put an end to suspicions that agents of the federal government were involved in the events of January 5 and 6. Can you tell us, without mentioning specific videos, how many overt or covert government agents were present in the crowd on January 6? Did they call for an invasion of the Capitol? Did any of them do this?

– I’m not going to violate this rule of law. I do not intend to comment on the investigation, which is still ongoing.

According to a poll last month, 59 percent of Americans believe the January 6 riots were an attack on the US government. But only 42 percent blame Donald Trump for what happened.