Scarlett Johansson admitted she was afraid to sue Disney

Actress, producer and strong woman Scarlett Johansson in September, she reconciled with Disney, which decided not to bring the case to court, with which the former Natasha Romanoff threatened the company in the summer that financially deprived her because of the hybrid release of “Black Widow”. In a recent conversation with Variety Johansson told what it was like to aim at a quarrel with a giant corporation. Spoiler alert: scary.

During the legal proceedings with Disney, the feeling was that I decided on something that no one had dared to do before, stepped into uncharted territory. And so it was a little … scary. I was filled with doubts. But at the same time, I felt that the truth was on my side, and now no one else will have to face something like this. And this, of course, gave me confidence that the game was worth the candle.

The actress was especially inspired and delighted by the public support from her colleagues, led by Jamie Lee Curtis. Johansson no longer felt alone in this unequal struggle and felt support in the most stressful moments.

As you know, everything ended in the most favorable way – complete reconciliation and further cooperation between Scarlett Johansson and Disney on new projects of the corporation.