Scarlett Johansson returns to Marvel for a secret project

The actress will take on a new project not related to the Black Widow.

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson was awarded the American Cinematheque Award on November 18 in Los Angeles.

At the gala evening in honor of the 36-year-old film star, many of the artist’s colleagues gathered to pay tribute to her. Among them was the head of the Marvel studio Kevin Feige, who praised Scarlett’s acting talent, intelligence and wit.

He also stated that the studio has a certain secret project on which Johansson will work, and this has nothing to do with her character Black Widow. In the solo film about her superheroine, the actress also acted as an executive producer. And in the new project she is destined for the role of one of the main producers.

“Scarlett has endowed the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her talent and stellar power for over a decade. I am extremely grateful to her for the fact that she played a key role in her over the years, – quotes Feige edition of Deadline. “Working with her has been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career.”

This statement looks doubly unexpected. Indeed, after the release of the film “Black Widow” Johansson sued Disney for arranging a digital release of the picture almost simultaneously with the release in cinemas, depriving the actress of a part of the profit (she received a percentage of the tickets sold). However, then the parties calmly settled this dispute. And, apparently, they not only remained friends, but also decided to work together, although the heroine Scarlett had already died in the MCU.

