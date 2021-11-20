Scientists claim special immunity to COVID among doctors

According to researchers in the British journal Nature, doctors have developed a special immunity to COVID

Doctors working in hospitals have shown a special immunity to coronavirus infection. This research is written in the scientific journal Nature.

During the study, 58 employees of a UK clinic were monitored for latent infections and antibody levels. For four months, the participants in the experiment showed neither a positive PCR result, nor any signs of antibodies or symptoms of infection, even if their colleagues in the workplace were infected, Izvestia reports from the article. In addition, in 20 participants in the scientific study, experts found increased levels of T-cell concentration, in 19 of them, during the analysis, a protein was detected that may indicate contact with COVID-19.

According to the authors of the study, the infectious process was rapidly ending in the examined physicians for reasons unknown to date. Experts suggested that doctors’ immunity is so strong that it was able to overcome the virus, despite the fact that it did not even have time to gain a foothold in the body. However, according to scientists, there is no evidence to confirm actual contact with patients.

According to the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko, doctors who dissuade patients from being vaccinated against coronavirus should be prosecuted. According to him, such statements by doctors are extremely incorrect.