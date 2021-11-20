Scientists have found out who has a “unique” immunity to coronavirus

Medical workers caring for coronavirus patients in the red zone have shown a “unique” type of immunity. It is reported by RIA News” citing research by experts from University College London and Imperial College London NHS Trust.

Scientists monitored more than 750 health workers who constantly interact with patients with COVID-19. Ultimately, nearly 60 people did not test positive for coronavirus infection during the study.

Among all people who showed special immunity, there was one special general indicator that doctors without immunity did not have.

It is about a high concentration of T cells of the immune system, which act as memory cells. It is they who can recognize specific infections when they appear in the human body.

According to experts, such specific T-lymphocytes stop SARS-CoV-2.

