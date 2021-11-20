Scientists have found special protection against COVID-19 in one category of people

Medical workers in the UK who are constantly in contact with “covid” patients sometimes develop a special immunity to the new type of coronavirus, which is not visible through antibody tests. This is stated in a study by scientists published in the journal Nature.

According to the results of a study of the immunity of about 60 employees of one British clinic for the level of antibodies and latent infections, it turned out that in four months their PCR tests were always negative, no antibodies were found in the blood, and other signs of the virus were also found, even if their colleagues in the clinic were infected COVID-19.

Scientists studied the subjects’ blood in more detail and found that 20 people had an increased concentration of T cells, of which 19 people had an additional immune protein called IFI27, which could theoretically indicate that the body of these people had already been in contact with the novel coronavirus. type.

It is now assumed that the immunity of such people reacts so quickly to the virus that it cannot even leave a trace, that is, antibodies. At the same time, such a powerful protection could well have developed after the contact of health workers with other previously known human coronaviruses that cause the common cold. Given that the study leaves many unanswered questions, it will continue.

The study authors warn that their preliminary results in no way suggest that people after a common cold can be protected from the new type of coronavirus. However, they are continuing their research, as they hope that it will contribute to the creation of a new vaccine that can protect the world’s population from a wide range of coronaviruses.