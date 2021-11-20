Scientists have named the feature of the new variant of the delta strain of coronavirus – News – Ryazan city on the city website RZN.info

Scientists have named the feature of the new variant of the delta strain of coronavirus

Scientists from Imperial College London conducted a study, during which they compared the characteristics of the delta strain of coronavirus and its subvariants. Most attention was paid to the branch named AY.4.2. RIA News.

The authors of the work analyzed the results of PCR tests of 100 112 people taken from October 19 to November 5. Of these, 1399 were positive. Delta and its variants were detected in 841 smears, almost 12% of them were in AY.4.2.

Of those infected with this version of the strain, only 33% observed the characteristic symptoms of COVID-19: a change and loss of smell and taste, fever, and persistent cough.

According to study co-author Krystle Donnelly, this feature can be both encouraging and, conversely, negative. Donnelly explained that the absence of coughing can reduce the spread of the virus through droplets of saliva, but the tendency to asymptomatic course may, on the contrary, increase the incidence due to the lack of detection of the disease.

The Indian strain was identified in October 2020, it has a shorter incubation period and an increased load on the human body. Delta continues to mutate, the most dangerous is the delta-plus variant.

The specialists have not yet decided on the AY.4.2 status. This variety may have a higher rate of spread than the original delta.