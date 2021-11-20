Selena Gomez Announces Mental Health Campaign Launch

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 29, has announced a mental health media campaign called WonderMind that kicks off next year. She spoke about this in an interview with Entrepreneur magazine.

The star will launch the campaign together with her mother – Hollywood producer Mandy Tifi – and girlfriend Danielle Pearson.

Mental health is something that is very close to me. It is essential that there is a place where people can come together and understand that they are not alone on their journey to mental health.

Selena Gomez with mom Mandy Tifi and friend Danielle Pearson

The campaign will feature podcasts, daily tips articles, interviews and helpful mental health tools.

Gomez highlighted the importance of mental health, detailing the mental problems she faced, in particular due to criticism on social media. Selena was often targeted by haters, who condemned her appearance, not shy of expression. Due to the development of depression, Gomez even underwent treatment in a rehabilitation clinic and took a break from virtual communication.

Instagram made me feel like a piece of shit. I thought I didn’t look good enough and I didn’t feel

– shared Gomez.

When Selena left Instagram for a while, she was the most popular person on the social network in terms of the number of subscribers – perhaps all bloggers dream of such a status. But Gomez admits that after leaving the social network, she felt much happier.

I was immensely relieved to feel that I no longer sit in this tiny phone where people say terrible things. Why would I fill my days with this? I also began to realize that this whole world was living an unreal life. These people were perfect, beautiful and happy all the time,

– said the star.

Selena now has over 273 million followers on the social network, and she continues to be one of the most popular people on Instagram.

In 2018, the singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. But the diagnosis did not upset her – the singer admitted that she was relieved, since he clarified a lot for her herself. Gomez talks openly about her problems in public and wants people with mental problems to talk openly about them through her campaign, without fear of judgment.