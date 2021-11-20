Selena Gomez criticized Facebook and Instagram for Nazi posts: “How do you tolerate this hatred?”

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 28, has lashed out at Facebook and Instagram, accusing the platforms of supporting neo-Nazi organizations. The singer was outraged by posts about the sale of T-shirts with the slogan White Lives Matter and Nazi swastikas.

I have no words! Facebook and Instagram, why do you put up with this hate? The accounts are still in place, although you have been notified!

– Selena wrote on her Twitter, referring to the post of the Center for Countering Digital Hate account.

The original tweet also featured images of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15 rifle. A young man shot and killed two protesters during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. One of the T-shirts features a print of a white duck about to step on the head of a black duck in a scene reminiscent of one of the brutal scenes from American History X.

Neo-Nazis sell their wares on Facebook and Instagram. Facebook kept these pages online despite the fact that the violations were reported three days ago. Facebook, please completely remove this neo-Nazi network,

– stated in the original tweet.

An Instagram spokesperson ended up commenting on ET Canada and reporting that inappropriate content had been removed. As a reminder, Instagram is owned by Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg acquired the social network in 2012 for one billion dollars, which was the largest deal in the history of Facebook. Today, Zuckerberg also owns WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Recall that Selena, who was awarded the title of “Person of the Year”, often draws attention to social problems. So, earlier she criticized Donald Trump’s migration policy and wrote a frank essay where she spoke about the experience of her family (her grandparents were illegal migrants from Mexico). The singer also supported the Black Lives Matter movement, temporarily transferring her account to activist Alicia Garza.