Selena Gomez meets NBA basketball player

Rumors appeared on the network that the heart of the 28-year-old pop star was conquered by the 31-year-old basketball player Jimmy Butler, who plays for the Miami Heat team. Eyewitnesses told the Miami Herald and several fan social media accounts that Selena Gomez and the athlete were spotted at a French bistro in New York’s East Village in mid-November. It is noted that their meeting “was like a date.”

Previously, Selena was romantically involved with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, and Jimmy dated model Caitlin Novak, who gave birth to his daughter Riley – now she is one year old. The ex-lovers have maintained friendly relations and together they are raising an heiress. Nevertheless, when rumors spread about Butler and Gomez’s romance, Novak, as attentive netizens noticed, unsubscribed from the performer on Instagram.

Selena previously noted that Hollywood is like a bubble in which “everyone meets everyone.” “The problem is that ultimately, whether you admit it or not, you keep in touch for the sake of other people, but not for yourself,” Selena said in an interview with Beats 1.