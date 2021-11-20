Selena Gomez named Person of the Year by People Magazine

Selena Gomez

Today, 28-year-old Selena Gomez came to the attention of the media for two reasons at once: in connection with rumors about a new romance of the star with basketball player Jimmy Buller and because of her new career achievement – receiving the honorary title of “Person of the Year” according to the American magazine People …

In their choice, the editors of the publication were based not only on the girl’s achievements in the field of music (in early 2020, she presented her third studio album Rare), but also on her public position and opinion on a number of pressing issues. So, in the summer, when protests broke out in many US cities against police brutality against black people, Selena temporarily transferred her account for use to the activist of the anti-racist movement Black Lives Matter Alicia Garze, as well as Raquel Willis, who supports transgender people.

It was easy! It was important for me to learn from the best in this matter,

– Selena explained that her decision in an interview with People.

The editors of the publication also noted the courage of the star, with which she publicly shared her psychological problems and talked about severe depression, during which she could not even find the strength to get out of bed. Another major achievement of Selena Gomez over the year was the launch of her own cosmetics line called Rare Beauty. The star was inspired to create it when she recovered greatly due to her health problems and began to be subjected to body shaming and haters.

I don’t think the launch of Rare Beauty was possible three or four years ago. Only now I understand what it is like to be on the other side, to compare myself with someone and try to look one way or another in order to fit into society. It’s fair to say that I understand 1,000% of my clients’ problems. It’s not easy for all of us, and I want people to just know that they are not alone in their problems, – said Gomez in a new interview.

The title “Person of the Year” was also awarded to Selena because, on the eve of the presidential elections in the United States, she clearly expressed her political position. Gomez, who exercised her right to vote for the first time this year, urged citizens to vote and publicly endorsed former US First Lady Michelle Obama and Joe Biden’s right-hand man Kamala Harris.

As a child, I was faced with racism, especially my Mexican father. When it came to calling for a vote, I felt it was my duty. I am fascinated by strong women who have gone through this difficult path, which is hard for me to even imagine. I am very grateful to them

– told Gomez about this experience.

Along with Selena Gomez, this year’s People of the Year award went to actor, social activist and philanthropist George Clooney, actress and director Regina King and physician Anthony Fauci, who has been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus for the past 11 months.

