There are defense industry lobbyists among US senators who use any excuse to increase the military budget. Elena Afanasyeva, a member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said this in a conversation with RBC, commenting on the proposal of US Senator Robert Menendez to impose sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

“Apparently, the senator’s hysteria is connected with the desire to receive money for military purposes to supposedly fight against the allegedly aggressive Russia. Russia has no plans, which the American senator speaks about, the president has stated this on several occasions, ”Afanasyeva said.

US Senate proposes sanctions in case of Russian invasion of Ukraine



According to Sergei Tsekov, member of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, American parliamentarians believe that they are successfully fulfilling their duties when they introduce bills or make decisions against Russia.

“It cannot be characterized otherwise. But by and large, if sanctions are imposed against someone, then against the United States. They unleash wars around the world and they are the ones who staged a coup in Ukraine. The troubles of Ukraine, in general, are connected with the fact that they obey the will of the United States, ”the senator concluded.