Server crash for several hours deprived drivers of access to Tesla electric vehicles

Some Tesla owners around the world are facing a problem. Due to the failure of the company’s servers, they could not use the app to unlock or access the systems of their electric vehicle.

This Friday, around 4:00 PM ET (00:00 UTC), Tesla electric vehicle owners began reporting on social media that the Tesla app was reporting a “500 server error” when attempting to communicate with the vehicle. Because of this, they cannot use the app to unlock the car and open the doors. The app also provided erroneous vehicle coordinates. By 4:40 p.m. EST (12:40 p.m. EDT), there were about 500 driver complaints about a problem with vehicle access, according to the Downdetector platform.

This has been reported by users in the US, South Korea, Australia and Europe. The problem was faced by the owners of Tesla models that do not have the “Phone Key” function and which can be unlocked and launched only through the application.

The owner of one of the electric vehicles told about the incident on Twitter, the head of Tesla Elon Musk, who promised to find out what happened. After a while, he announced that the application should return online. “It looks like we accidentally increased the granularity of the network traffic, – explained Musk. – We apologize, we will take measures so that this does not happen again “…

At the time of this writing, this problem seems to have been resolved.