Seven people injured during protests in Rotterdam

Seven people were injured during the protests in Rotterdam – Russia news today

Seven people injured during protests in Rotterdam

Seven people, including police officers, were injured and twenty were detained during the dispersal of a protest against the restrictive measures introduced to fight RIA Novosti, November 20, 2021

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Seven people, including police officers, were injured and twenty were detained during the dispersal of a protest against restrictive measures against coronavirus in Rotterdam, Netherlands, according to the NL Times. Earlier it was reported that several people were injured due to warning shots fired police during the dispersal of protesters in Rotterdam. "At least seven people, including law enforcement officers, one journalist and rioters, were injured during the protests on Friday evening in Rotterdam. Police detained at least 20 people," the newspaper said. publication, the mayor of Rotterdam Ahmed Abutaleb called the protests on the streets of the city "rampant violence." December. Stores and supermarkets, I sell essential goods, pharmacies, as well as restaurants, cafes and bars must close at 20.00. The rest of the shops, as well as hairdressing and beauty salons will now be open until 18.00. Sports events will be held without spectators. At the same time, the restrictions will not apply to concert halls, cinemas and theaters. In addition, the social distancing rule of 1.5 meters re-entered into force, as well as the recommendation to work from home whenever possible.

rotterdam

2021

news

