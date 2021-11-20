“Silence of the Lambs” without Hannibal Lecter and President Scala: which TV series to watch in February

Yaroslav Zabaluev

For BBC

February 1, 2021

Photo author, Getty creative

A return to dangerous Berlin, the new adventures of Clarissa Starling, the youth of Dwayne “The Rocks” Johnson and other TV shows not to be missed in February.

“Firefly street“… February 3, Netflix

The success of The Queen’s Move and The Bridgertons convincingly proved that the modern viewer with great desire rushes to projects made in the tempo of a classic soap opera – or, if you like, a film novel.

The sentimental journey of the heroes – their love, passion and friendship – gives much-needed (albeit temporary) nerve relaxation in our time. Netflix has traditionally kept its nose to the wind, so a stroll down Firefly Street is likely to raise the rating again.

This ten-episode adaptation of Christine Hannah’s novel of the same name is about two girlfriends. The story begins in the mid-1970s, and the heroines of Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chok have four whole decades ahead, each of which will be interesting for the audience, if not pleasant to remember.

“Great equalizer“… February 7, CBS

The first series called Equalizer (the greatness of the “equalizer” was given already during the translation) appeared on CBS in 1985 and was released for four years – until the end of the decade.

At the center of the story was the mysterious gray-haired citizen Robert McCall, who was extremely dexterous in helping the humiliated and insulted restore justice.

He did this with the help of combat and other skills acquired in the secret government service – the name of the department was never pronounced.

Almost three decades later, McCall returned to the wide screen – in two films by Antoine Fuqua, where the hero changed his skin color thanks to the leading actor Denzel Washington.

The return to television is again associated with the metamorphosis of appearance: this time the “equalizer” was Robin McCall, played by actress and singer Queen Latifa. The action will again unfold in New York – still one of the most cinematic cities in the world.

Filming for the first season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now the series is finally out. Moreover, a lot of reasons for putting things in order have accumulated during this time.

“Clarissa“… February 11, CBS

The last attempt to bring the famed cannibal intellectual Hannibal Lecter back to the on-screen life failed in the third season – the NBC series turned into a thrash guignol that even the most devoted viewers could not stand.

However, the franchise, launched by Silence of the Lambs, continues to beckon filmmakers – in its central characters there is some kind of enduring dark secret that you want to turn to again and again.

This time, the unfairly neglected FBI agent Clarissa Starling returns to the screen. The action will unfold between the events of “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Hannibal”, and the focus will be on both new maniacs and the story of the difficult past of the heroine, played by Rebecca Breeds.

The creators of “Clarissa” are Alex Kurtzman (writer of “Transformers” and “Star Trek”) and Jenny Lumet (daughter of the great Sidney Lumet, who wrote the script for the film “Rachel Gets Married” for the director of “The Silence of the Lambs” Jonathan Demme).

The authors say that they could not figure out the rights to appear and even mention Hannibal Lecter in the frame, which unspeakably freed them up in building a plot that did not need to be correlated with classic films.

“Young Rock“… February 16, NBC

Due to his natural background and successful wrestling background, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who, after leaving the ring, decided to become an artist, is still not taken seriously.

Scala takes condescending assessments philosophically and for many years has been building one of the most amazing careers in modern Hollywood.

He easily takes on roles in films, in the plot of which even critics cannot understand (the magnificent “Tales of the South” by Richard Kelly), and now he is ripe to tell about himself in the first person.

The sitcom “Young Rock”, as the name suggests, will be dedicated to the childhood and adolescence of the future artist – the series is based on real events, like another similar sitcom – “Everybody Hates Chris” with Duane’s namesake Chris Rock.

In fact, the Rock will be played in his youth by three independent artists (Adrian Gru, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu). Johnson himself will appear in the frame as a narrator from the future, and he will broadcast from the fantasy year 2032, when he decides to take part in the election race for the presidency of the United States.

“Tribes of Europe“… February 19, Netflix

No, this is not historical wampuka or popular science products from the Discovery Channel. It’s just that the creators of the new Netflix miniseries believe that human history has the ability to repeat some of its plots.

In this case, we are talking about the (not so distant) future – in 2074 some terrible catastrophe already happened, which divided the inhabitants of enlightened Europe into wild, warring tribes with each other.

Among all this, three heroes – two brothers and a sister – become the owners of a mysterious artifact that can change the fate of humanity, and therefore is of interest to several warring factions at once.

“Tribes of Europe” is one of the most anticipated February Netflix premieres, but it is also the most mysterious – nothing is really known about the project.

In part, the whipping up of intrigue is obviously connected with the success of other German serials (primarily “Darkness”) on the service. It is likely that a new hit awaits us here as well.

“We are the children of Zoo station“, February 19, Amazon Prime Video

In 1981, Uli Edel’s film “I am Christina” was released, an adaptation of Christiana Felsherin’s memoirs about life in West Berlin in the late 1970s.

The picture is traditionally considered one of the most outstanding works on the dangers of drugs, but today it looks like a portrait of a generation of residents of the most amazing city in Europe of those years.

The eight-part film “We are the Children of Zoo Station” is not so much a remake as a rethinking of the Felsherin’s book and the film based on it.

The action this time takes place in modern Berlin, where a company of young people goes on a continuous spree in clubs and brothels.