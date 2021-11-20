Singer Khlebnikova tried to escape from the burning apartment before the arrival of the Emergencies Ministry – Gazeta.Ru

Singer Marina Khlebnikova, after the start of a fire in an apartment on Ratnaya Street in Moscow, tried to escape on her own, she was able to crawl to the window. It is reported by mk.ru…

According to the newspaper, the Emergencies Ministry officers who arrived at the scene found Khlebnikova unconscious at the window. She was probably able to crawl there.

A lighter was found near the burnt bed.

Marina Khlebnikova was hospitalized in serious condition after a fire on the evening of November 18. She was taken to the N.V. Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Medicine. Personal items caught fire in the singer’s two-level apartment. EMERCOM employees extinguished a fire on an area of ​​10 sq. m. Po preliminary data, the cause of the fire was a cigarette that a woman smoked in bed.

The singer had burns of 20-29% of the body. Khlebnikova’s face was hurt so badly that it was impossible to establish the identity of the woman – the doctors recognized her only through interviews with the family. The star has burned hands, burned hair on her head, she received severe burns to her chest, abdomen and thighs. Due to the injury, her blood pressure drops. The 56-year-old singer remains in intensive care.