Snowfall began in Moscow – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

Snowfall began in Moscow

The snowfall promised by forecasters has begun in Moscow, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The snowfall promised by forecasters began in Moscow. expectation of worsening weather conditions. On Saturday night, the Hydrometeorological Center announced a yellow level of weather danger in the capital and the Moscow region due to wind and sleet. According to forecasts, the cold snap will continue after Saturday, the temperature on Monday night will drop to negative values, on Tuesday they will be observed during the day.

06:23 20.11.2021 (updated: 09:11 20.11.2021)

Snowfall began in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The snowfall promised by forecasters has begun in Moscow, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

Residents of the center of the European part of Russia on Saturday, as predicted by meteorologists, will face wet snow, strong winds and a large amount of precipitation.

The Moscow city economy complex reported that the capital services are working on high alert in anticipation of worsening weather conditions. On Saturday night, the Hydrometeorological Center announced a yellow level of weather hazard in the capital and the Moscow region due to wind and sleet.

According to forecasts, the cooling after Saturday will continue, the temperature on Monday night will drop to negative values, on Tuesday they will be observed during the day.

In Moscow and the Moscow region announced the yellow level of weather hazard

