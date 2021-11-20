Snowfall began in Moscow – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

https://ria.ru/20211120/snegopad-1759926375.html

Snowfall began in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The snowfall promised by forecasters began in Moscow. expectation of worsening weather conditions. On Saturday night, the Hydrometeorological Center announced a yellow level of weather danger in the capital and the Moscow region due to wind and sleet. According to forecasts, the cold snap will continue after Saturday, the temperature on Monday night will drop to negative values, on Tuesday they will be observed during the day.

