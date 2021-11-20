Snowfall began in Moscow – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

https://ria.ru/20211120/snegopad-1759926375.html
The snowfall promised by forecasters has begun in Moscow, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The snowfall promised by forecasters began in Moscow. expectation of worsening weather conditions. On Saturday night, the Hydrometeorological Center announced a yellow level of weather danger in the capital and the Moscow region due to wind and sleet. According to forecasts, the cold snap will continue after Saturday, the temperature on Monday night will drop to negative values, on Tuesday they will be observed during the day.
Residents of the center of the European part of Russia on Saturday, as predicted by meteorologists, will face wet snow, strong winds and a large amount of precipitation.
According to forecasts, the cooling after Saturday will continue, the temperature on Monday night will drop to negative values, on Tuesday they will be observed during the day.
