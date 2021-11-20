https://ria.ru/20211120/ministr-1759956302.html
Source: the new Minister of Culture of Crimea will be appointed next week
Source: the new Minister of Culture of Crimea will be appointed next week – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
Source: the new Minister of Culture of Crimea will be appointed next week
The new Minister of Culture of Crimea will be appointed next week, a source in the Crimean government told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
2021-11-20T14: 32
2021-11-20T14: 32
2021-11-20T14: 32
politics
Republic of Crimea
simferopol
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/19/1751807337_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_057b00c26224ca4d06b52cba087df1a9.jpg
SIMFEROPOL, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The new Minister of Culture of Crimea will be appointed next week, a source in the Crimean government told RIA Novosti. On the eve of the Basmanny Court of Moscow, Crimean Minister of Culture Vera Novoselskaya was arrested, accused of taking a bribe of 25 million rubles for the reconstruction of a puppet theater in Simferopol. appointed next week, “- said the interlocutor of the agency. According to him, the decision on the resignation of the current minister is planned to be taken on Monday. Until the appointment of a new minister, First Deputy Minister of Culture Tatiana Manezhina will act. At the same time, several candidates are being considered for the post of minister.
https://ria.ru/20211119/vzyatka-1759898639.html
Republic of Crimea
simferopol
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/19/1751807337_165-0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4cf49d6b8ccdfb4abaf9291da30e72b.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
politics, republic of crimea, simferopol
Source: the new Minister of Culture of Crimea will be appointed next week