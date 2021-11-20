Source: the new Minister of Culture of Crimea will be appointed next week

https://ria.ru/20211120/ministr-1759956302.html

2021-11-20T14: 32

politics

Republic of Crimea

simferopol

SIMFEROPOL, November 20 – RIA Novosti. The new Minister of Culture of Crimea will be appointed next week, a source in the Crimean government told RIA Novosti. On the eve of the Basmanny Court of Moscow, Crimean Minister of Culture Vera Novoselskaya was arrested, accused of taking a bribe of 25 million rubles for the reconstruction of a puppet theater in Simferopol. appointed next week, “- said the interlocutor of the agency. According to him, the decision on the resignation of the current minister is planned to be taken on Monday. Until the appointment of a new minister, First Deputy Minister of Culture Tatiana Manezhina will act. At the same time, several candidates are being considered for the post of minister.

Republic of Crimea

simferopol

2021

news

ru-RU

