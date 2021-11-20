star bachelors 40+ who have never been married

Sex symbols of the world show business are often in no hurry to get married. Some are more comfortable being single, while others have been dating girls for several years and are in no hurry to legitimize their relationship. Whatever their history, it contributes to the popularity of celebrity bachelors: millions of fans follow their lives.

Read in the OBOZREVATEL article about the most beautiful famous men who, at 40+ years old, have not yet married and are not even going to.

1. Leonardo DiCaprio (47 years old)

The actor at different periods of his life met with Blake Lively, Gisele Bündchen and Bar Refaeli. Now his girlfriend is Camila Morrone. With her, the star plans to legalize the relationship. But it should be noted that Leo listens to the advice of his mother, and she may well be against a new potential bride.

Video of the day

2. Jared Leto (49 years old)

At 49 years old, musician and actor Jared did not dare to legalize the relationship and become a father. He has a favorite – model Valeria Kaufman. The actor in one of the interviews named the reason that prevents him from getting married: “Perhaps the point is that I travel a lot. I have a house in Los Angeles, but this year I spent about a month there. It seems that I’m not one of those men who seriously consider getting married. “

3. Owen Wilson (52 years old)

Comedian Owen became the father of three children from different women. But he never married. In 2007, a celebrity was sent to the hospital after attempting suicide – this happened after he proposed to Kate Hudson, and she turned him down. The actress commented on this by saying that she was tired of a serious relationship. Since then, Wilson has not dared to marry.

4. Gerard Butler (52)

Gerard loves entertainment and meeting different girls, but he has never been married. His longest relationship was with interior designer Morgan Brown – 6 years. The couple broke up because Butler and his girlfriend did not agree on the future development of their romance.

5. Keanu Reeves (57)

The actor at the time of filming in “The Matrix” was dating a girl named Jennifer. She got pregnant with Keanu but lost her baby. After some time, she herself died in a car accident. After that, Reeves did not meet with anyone for many years, and only a few years ago he told the press about his affair with the artist Alexandra Grant.

Earlier OBOZREVATEL wrote: