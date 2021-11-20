stars that don’t color gray hair. Photo

Men have always taken gray hair calmly. But women often try to mask such naturalness with paint. Units decide to accept and love in themselves these changes in appearance.

Not so long ago, actress Sarah Jessica Parker, the star of the cult TV series Sex and the City, in an interview with Vogue answered haters who hinted at age-related changes: “We choose natural aging and do not look perfect. I know how I look. I have no choice. should I do about it? Stop aging? Disappear? ” By the way, the relaunch of the series is expected on December 9th.

Sarah is not the only star who is not shy, but proudly shows off her gray hair. Read the OBOZREVATEL article about other famous beauties who do not mask changes in hair color.

1. Jane Fonda (83)

The American actress always says frankly that she had plastic surgery and still does not refuse beauty injections. But Jane does not paint her gray hair. She is pleased with the color that nature gave with age.

In one of her interviews, Fonda said: “I have always dreamed of painting in this shade, but it appeared on its own.” For a more well-groomed look, she tones the hair: this way it becomes shiny, and yellowish and red shades are removed.

2. Andie MacDowell (63)

Actress Andy does not hesitate to act in films and defile the red carpet with natural color. Against the background of curly hair, the gray strands look like McDowell did an ombre. According to the woman, she began to turn gray on self-isolation during the pandemic.

3. Gwyneth Paltrow (49 years old)

American actress, singer and writer Gwyneth is not shy about having wrinkles and gray hair roots. At social events, she does not hide these changes in appearance, and in social networks she often publishes honest photos, without preliminary processing. Paltrow said in one of her interviews: “I sincerely love changes in my body. They are part of me.”

4. Meryl Streep (72 years old)

The star of the movie The Devil Wears Prada ditched her hair a few years ago to make it look more natural. This did not radically change her appearance, because at the beginning of her career, the actress had golden hair.

5. Alexandra Grant (48 years old)

American artist and girlfriend Keanu Reeves also decided not to mask her gray hair. What stops her is that frequent staining can lead to breast cancer.

Alexandra turned gray after 20 years. Then, for ten years, she dyed the curls with toxic dyes. After 30, a woman accepted herself as she is: “I like the changes and I support the fact that women at any age can choose how they want to look.”

