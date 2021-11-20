Start “with Sergei Bezrukov and excursions from Steven Spielberg

Serials

Great new series – “In the rhythm of life”… This is the original Apple TV project directed byCraig Gillespie is the author of the sports drama Tonya Against All about the life of a figure skater. In this series, sports are also given an important place. The main character decides to radically change her life with the help of aerobics. Great dialogue, great humor and a really inspiring story – especially for women. The scene is 80s California. The present is too dramatic, the future is unpredictable, so directors are inspired by the past century.

I want to remind the male audience about the Netflix project called “Lucifer”… This is a series based on the comic book series by Neil Gaiman and Sam Keith. The main character is Satan: he opens a nightclub on Earth and begins to investigate strange murders together with a local detective. Since 2016, five seasons have come out, so you can watch voraciously!

If you are a fan of political series, watchAmerican thriller “The last candidate“The story captures from the first second: according to the plot, a powerful explosion occurs in the Capitol, as a result of which the President of the United States and almost all of his successors are killed. The new president takes the oath and finds himself in a web of scandals and intrigue. Read between the lines and look for parallels with reality!

Cinema

If you have already acquired antibodies, support Russian cinema. At the end of June, the prequel “The Twelve Chairs” was released – a painting by Igor Zaitsev “Bender: The Beginning”… Film company “Wednesday”, producer Alexander Tsekalo, in the role of Ibrahim Bender – Sergei Bezrukov. A light adventure comedy for fans of the stories of the great combiner.

Also at the box office is a project now “Bloggers and Roads” Nastya Ivleeva. it travel vlog about traveling in Russia. The topic is relevant, but the project failed to “shoot”. The picture was released on June 24, has collected only about two million rubles and is still in 28th place in the rating. The pandemic turned everything upside down, and only such large-scale works as “Cruella” can show an impressive collection. But the reason, of course, is not only this. In movies, people, first of all, go to high-quality content, and bloggers, even with millions of subscribers, should not think that their Internet fans from Instagram or TikTok will make them a box office.

Internet excursion

And how to make a really great movie, you can learn from Universal studio tours – it is conducted by Steven Spielberg himself. Now that the pandemic has robbed us of real travel, virtual tours are the perfect solution. It turns out that in his youth, Spielberg pretended to be one of the studio employees for three months and went there without a pass! On a short tour of Universal, he recounts his early days, filming Back to the Future and other projects. Only 10 minutes – but very cool! Search YouTube!

