Steam does not have a monopoly on the PC market: Wolfire lawsuit rejected

In May of this year, Wolfire Games, the maker of games such as Receiver and Overgrowth, filed a lawsuit against Valve, filing a complaint with the Antitrust Authority over Steam’s alleged monopoly on the PC market. After a detailed analysis of the issue, the court decided to completely reject Wolfire’s claim.

In fact, the court was not convinced by the claim that the Steam platform and the Steam store are two separate entities. He also doesn’t think the 30% commission Valve charges developers is unfair because other platform owners have collapsed financially to charge less, and as the number of games released on Steam has increased over the years, suggesting that demand is commensurate. with the value that publishers place on this platform. In other words, if Steam’s claims were unfair, many would simply walk away. As you can easily see, everything is exactly the opposite.

In conclusion, Wolfire Games failed to convince the court of the harmfulness of review bombing, namely, how it harms the buyers themselves. For these reasons, the court granted Valve’s request to dismiss the claim, leaving Wolfire Games free to appeal.

All in all, for those who saw this lawsuit as a way to try to reduce the influence of Steam and Valve in the PC market, it will be a big disappointment, because Newell and company have won a landslide victory so far.