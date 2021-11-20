Style lessons: Selena Gomez on the set of a new series in New York

Selena Gomez has begun work on her new project – the comedy series Only Murders in the Building. Selena will play one of the main roles and will also act as an executive producer.

Steve Martin and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

The paparazzi filmed the actress and singer during the recently started filming: Selena was dressed in cropped trousers in a cage, a tangerine jumper and a Michael Kors fur jacket to match him. The look was completed by Dr. Martens. Gomez’s second look is no less stylish. She paired the cream coat with a blue suit and sneakers. The finishing touch was a soft pink shopper bag.

The plot of Only Murders in the Building revolves around three residents of a fashionable building in New York. Neighbors do not know each other and do not always greet each other when they collide in the elevator. However, when a murder occurs in the building, the heroes realize that they will have to rally and act together to find the killer. Steve Martin and Martin Short are involved in the project with Selena.

Earlier, Gomez got the lead role in a biopic about the climber Sylvia Vasquez-Lavado, who became famous as the first Peruvian to climb the Seven Summits – the highest points of all continents, and the first climber to openly talk about her homosexual orientation.

Photo: Getty Images