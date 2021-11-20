Subsocial Announces Details of Crowdloans to Protect Parachain Slots on Kusama and Polkadot | Blockchain24

Against the background of the growing euphoria around the auctions of parachain slots, Polkadot and Kusama Subsocial shares details about the crowdloans.

Subsocial (SUB), one of the first social networks to use the infrastructure of Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM), invites KSM holders to lock their tokens in favor of offering a parachain on Kusama.

Subsocial Pledges 16.5 Million SUB Rewards To Supporters

According to an official announcement released by the Subsocial team, the company is launching its crowdsale campaign to fund the lease of parachain slots on Kusama.

In addition to being connected to the Kusama ecosystem, a slot parachain auction is needed to allow the SUB token to be listed on Polkadot-focused decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges such as Karura (KAR)…

To reward all supporters for their contributions, the Subsocial team decided to donate 16.5% of their total token supply to the bonus pool. Of the 16.5 million SUB, 15 million will be distributed among the auction participants as a guaranteed reward, and the remaining 1.5 million will go to the referral program.

Contributions will be capped at KSM 100,000 ($ 45.7 million at time of publication). Thus, upon reaching the limit for each blocked KSM, its owner will receive a reward of 150 SUB.

Transfer of social networks Web3.0 to Polkadot and Kusama

If Subsocial wins the auction of a parachain with a lower bid amount, its reward ratio will be proportionally increased.

In addition, all members can win an additional 15 SUB for each KSM for each invited referral. The pool of referral bonuses will be split 50:50 between referrals and referees.

Twenty percent of the rewards will be available immediately, and the remaining 80% are transferable within 48 weeks.

Subsocial (SUB) is focused on building a distributed social media platform for the Polkadot and Kusama (Dotsama) communities.