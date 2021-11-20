Surkov announced the expansion of Russia: “Imperial technologies are effective”

Former aide to the President of Russia Vladislav Surkov announced the country’s expansion in the future. According to him, the Russian Federation will have a share in the “new worldwide collection of lands.”

He announced this information in the column for “Topical comments”. Surkov noted that now the world is enjoying its multipolarity, as well as the parade of post-Soviet nationalisms and sovereignties. At the same time, the return of globalization and internationalization is coming. According to the ex-presidential aide, they “will cover this twilight multipolarity.” As a result, Russia, he said, will confirm “its status as one of the few globalizers, as it happened in the era of the Third Rome or the Third International.”

Surkov added that Russia will develop “because this is physics.” He also spoke about the foreign policy of the Russian Federation. Surkov stressed that over the centuries the state with its “austere and sedentary political interior” was preserved solely due to the desire “beyond its own limits.”

According to him, “imperial technologies” are effective today. It’s just that they are now renamed superpowers. The annexation of Crimea to Russia, in his opinion, became an example of “the consolidation of society at the expense of the chaos of the neighboring country.”

Earlier, Surkov expressed the point of view that the next 100 years on Earth will be marked by an active division and “colonization” of cyberspace. He called them “i-imperialism”. In the context of this process, several wars will take place, one of which may become nuclear, “for the American legacy.”