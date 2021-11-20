Surkov predicted geopolitical storms for the world | News | News

The growth of chaos in the country can be inevitable in any social system. This statement was made by the former aide to the President of Russia Vladislav Surkov on Saturday, November 20.

“The fact that, in theory, entropy tends to grow in closed, closed systems seems to suggest a simple solution to the problem – to open the system, let off steam, and chaos will recede. But this simplicity is deceiving. It is extremely risky to set up liberal experiments in the domestic political bloc, ”the newspaper Topical Comments reports.

Surkov drew attention to the fact that in the event of “depressurization of the system” uncontrolled “emissions of civil irritation” may occur, and therefore, as a result, “irreversible destabilization” may occur.

Surkov cited the 1980s and 1990s as an example.

“In the next historical cycle, globalization and internationalization, forgotten today, will return and cover this twilight multipolarity,” he concluded.

At the same time, he recalled that the largest exporter of unrest in the world is still the United States, and it is the American dollar that is spreading chaos and economic bubbles around the planet.

“The export of“ color ”revolutions and edifying wars, as if suspended, will immediately resume, as soon as potential importers relax a little. Experimental ethics made in USA are sweeping like a storm over the heads of Africans, Asians and our Eurasians, shaking untrained minds of traditionalists, “Surkov added.

He believes that if the superpowers do not divide the spheres of influence as soon as possible, then geopolitical storms can soon be expected in the world. Hence, the former adviser to the head of state concludes: Russia in the future will confirm its status as one of the few globalizers.

Commenting on the article, Dmitry Novikov, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, said that the 20 years that have passed since the 1980s and 90s mentioned by Surkov will in the future be called a period of the golden age.

“The zero years became a period of that very stabilization of the socio-economic and socio-political system, which was born in the chaos of the 90s because this system could not have been born in any other way than through the destruction of the previous – the Soviet system,” Novikov said. RIA News”.

On June 18, Surkov said that the “overdose of freedom” that appeared in Russia in the 1990s, along with diversity in all spheres, turned out to be disastrous for the country. Diversity needs to be controlled to create “a good compromise between chaos and order,” he said. He believes that only in this way “the unity of society will be preserved.”

Vladislav Surkov was appointed Assistant to the President of Russia in 2013. He was in charge of issues related to socio-economic cooperation with Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as the settlement of the conflict in the south-east of Ukraine. He was relieved of his post as Assistant to the President on February 18, 2020.

Previously, the official served as chief of staff of the government (2012–2013), deputy chairman of the government (2011–2012) and was assistant to the president (2004–2008).