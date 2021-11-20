Surkov said about the threat of destabilization of the political situation in Russia – RBK

If earlier the place of concentration of chaos was the Internet, now you can see how the Web is becoming more and more controlled by the state, and the “ghostly halls of virtual liberty” are beginning to take on the features of a “digital concentration camp,” Surkov notes.

He writes that now chaos is flowing into the blind zones of public life and stimulates a massive dyspoliticization of citizens: people are less and less willing to intersect with the system without extreme need, they are more and more silent, and more and more gaps appear in the structure of society, which are filled with no one knows what.

However, Surkov warned the Russian state against opening up the political system and letting off steam.

“Depressurization of the system, this” social reactor “that works well today, is fraught with uncontrolled emissions of civil irritation and can lead to irreversible destabilization,” he explained, citing the 80s and 90s of the last century as an example.

Surkov called “an overdose of freedom” fatal for the state



Earlier, Surkov said in an interview with the Financial Times that an overdose of freedom is fatal for the state. In his opinion, the diversity that appeared in Russia in the 90s ruined the country even faster than the monotony that led to the collapse of the USSR.

The politician stressed that diversity must be controlled, as this will create a “good compromise between chaos and order” in the political system, since in this case “everyone will be happy, and at the same time the unity of society will be preserved.”

Vladislav Surkov was the deputy head of the presidential administration in 1999-2008, and then, until 2011, as the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration. In 2011–2013, Surkov served as Deputy Prime Minister. Later, from 2013, he was an assistant to the Russian president. In February 2020, Putin dismissed Surkov from office.